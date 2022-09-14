Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
FM comments on Russian President’s visit to Kazakhstan
14 September 2022, 12:55

FM comments on Russian President’s visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi confirmed the information about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Minister, the Russian Leader will arrive in Kazakhstan to participate in the CICA (Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) meeting. The CIS Council of Heads of State is to hold a sitting as well. «We expect that the President of Russia will participate in the meeting,» Mukhtar Tleuberdi said prior to the beginning of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.

In his words, it will take place in mid-October and added the Ministry is waiting for an official confirmation.


Read also
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive