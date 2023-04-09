Flynas to launch regular direct flights to Kazakhstan this year

RIYADH. KAZINFORM Last week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn met with Mr. Bander Al-Mohanna, the CEO of Flynas in Riyadh, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

Berik Aryn briefed the Saudi side on the recent political and socio-economic transformations launched in Kazakhstan, in particular, on the results of the parliamentary elections and the formation of a new government , which became the final stage of a complete reset of key state institutions as part of the implementation of initiatives and reforms of the Head of State in building «New Kazakhstan.»

In addition, the parties discussed the launch of direct regular flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

The Ambassador informed Bander Al-Mohanna about the Kazakh Government's measures on simplifying business and tourist trips of the two coutnries' citizens, including the resumption of a visa-free regime for Saudi citizens and the possibility of using fifth freedom of the air at the airports of Kazakhstan.

The Flynas CEO confirmed the company’s interest in strengthening business and tourist ties with the Kazakh side. In this connection, he announced the launch of direct regular flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia this year, which will be operated by new Airbus A330.

The parties discussed also the pilgrims’ carriage during the Hajj season, given that the Flynas Airline was identified by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan as one of the prominent carriers of Kazakh pilgrims during the Hajj.

In this context, Ambassador Berik Aryn requested to assist Kazakh pilgrims in ensuring appropriate service and security at affordable prices. Bander Al-Mohanna, for his part, assured that Flynas would provide all the necessary conditions for the comfortable carriage of Kazakh pilgrims who intend to make the Hajj this year.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in promoting the tourism potential of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom, including holding the fourth Tourism Roadshow with the participation of tourism and aviation companies and entities of the two countries.

Flynas is a private Saudi low-cost airline operating over 1,500 flights per week to 70 domestic and international destinations. The Flynas fleet uses the new Airbus A320Neo and A330 aircraft.



