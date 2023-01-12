flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

12 January 2023, 15:38

DUBAI. KAZINFORM flydubai announced today the resumption of flights to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) from 28 February with a twice-weekly service.

With the start of flights to Shymkent, flydubai grows its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations including Almaty and the capital, Astana, WAM reports.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: «Kazakhstan has long been an important market since we first launched operations to Almaty in 2014. In 2022 we carried almost 300,000 passengers between the UAE and Kazakhstan, an increased figure of 145% compared to 2019, and we look forward to strengthening trade and cultural relations with the start of flights to Shymkent.»

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: «we are excited to see our network grow in Kazakhstan with Shymkent as our third destination which will serve a total frequency of 22 weekly flights. This frequency will increase to 26 weekly flights from February and will offer our customers in Kazakhstan more convenient and reliable options to explore the UAE and beyond.»

After Almaty and Astana, Shymkent is the third largest city in Kazakhstan and is a major cultural centre that features bustling bazaars, ancient architecture and natural scenery.

Photo: wam.ae