Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

FlyArystan plane made emergency landing at Atyrau airport

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2020, 14:46
FlyArystan plane made emergency landing at Atyrau airport

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Last night, a FlyArystan plane en route from Atyrau to Almaty flied around in circles over the city of Atyrau before landing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After taking off from the Atyrau Airport, the FlyArystan plane reported a ventilation system failure in the airlock which forced the crew to return to the airport. The plane dumped fuel before landing, FlyArystan spokeswoman Lyazzat Nabiyeva said. The plane received flight clearance after checks.

According to her, 117 passengers were on board, 27 of whom decided not to continue their flight afterwards.


Incidents    Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023