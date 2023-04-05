Go to the main site
    Fly Arystan to complete separation from Air Astana next year

    5 April 2023, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s airline FlyArystan will operate as a separate legal entity in 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a session in the Kazakh Senate, Almaz Ydryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan, said that Fly Arystan airline is to operate as a separate legal entity after its separation from Air Astana in 2024.

    He went on to say that the move will have a positive effect on the competitive environment development, as well as reduction in airfare by fostering competition between the market players.

    FlyArystan currently operating as a structural subdivision of Air Astana airline is the first low-cost airline in Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

