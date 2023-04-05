Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Fly Arystan to complete separation from Air Astana next year

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2023, 17:12
Fly Arystan to complete separation from Air Astana next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s airline FlyArystan will operate as a separate legal entity in 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a session in the Kazakh Senate, Almaz Ydryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan, said that Fly Arystan airline is to operate as a separate legal entity after its separation from Air Astana in 2024.

He went on to say that the move will have a positive effect on the competitive environment development, as well as reduction in airfare by fostering competition between the market players.

FlyArystan currently operating as a structural subdivision of Air Astana airline is the first low-cost airline in Kazakhstan.


Transport   Kazakhstan   Travel  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox