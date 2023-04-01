Go to the main site
    Flu season in Italy worst since records began says ISS

    1 April 2023, 15:23

    ROME. KAZINFORM - This year's flu season is the worst since records began, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday, ANSA reports.

    «The flu season has not finished yet, but we can already say that this year is the peak, the highest overall number of cases since the InfluNet surveillance network was set up in 2000,» said InfluNet head Antonino Bella.

    He said the flu season had peaked early and was slowly descending, with over 12 million cases so far reported.
    Much of this year's incrase was linked to COVID-19, Bella said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

