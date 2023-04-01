Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Flu season in Italy worst since records began says ISS

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2023, 15:23
Flu season in Italy worst since records began says ISS Photo: ANSA/EPA

ROME. KAZINFORM - This year's flu season is the worst since records began, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday, ANSA reports.

«The flu season has not finished yet, but we can already say that this year is the peak, the highest overall number of cases since the InfluNet surveillance network was set up in 2000,» said InfluNet head Antonino Bella.

He said the flu season had peaked early and was slowly descending, with over 12 million cases so far reported.
Much of this year's incrase was linked to COVID-19, Bella said.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants