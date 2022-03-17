Flu incidence grows by 3.6-fold in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Flu incidence grew by 3.6-fold in the Kazakh capital,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva said.

As of now flu remains one of the most registered diseases in Nur-Sultan as well as countrywide. 78,414 acute respiratory diseases cases were recorded since October 1, 2021 until March 17, 2022, that is 6352,8 per 100,000 population which is higher as compared to the same period of the previous year. Though, flu morbidity rate decreased against 2020.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department urges all to observe flu protection rules, wash hands, avoid close contacts and crowded places, eat more fruits and vegetables.