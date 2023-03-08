Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn

8 March 2023, 11:44
Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region reported a spike in influenza and acute respiratory viral infection cases, Kazinform refers to the sanitary and epidemiological control department.

The epidemic season which lasts between December 1 until this March records 41,661 influenza and acute respiratory viral infection cases. Of which 26,186 are children under 14 years old, 3,210 are pregnant women.

Sanitary doctors urge people to get flu shots to avoid flu complications.


Related news
Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
Giant baby girl born in Kostanay
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Elections 2023: Voting comes to an end in Atyrau region
Over 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals
Kazakhstan to host 73rd session of WHO Regional Committee for Europe
Kazakhstan reports 85 new coronavirus cases
Over 100 countries to partake in Global Primary Health Care conference in Astana in Oct 2023
Over 1,840 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
114 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News