Flu cases surge continues in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Flu and acute respiratory viral infection cases surge continues in Kazakhstan,» Healthcare Vice Minister –chief state sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmaganbetov told today’s sitting of the Central Election Commission.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season (starting from October 1, 2022) there were recorded 2.9 mln acute respiratory viral infection cases and 3,009 influenza cases.

She also noted that flu incidence grew by 20% as compared to the same period of the previous year with 2,315,525 cases. Though cases in January decreased against December.

The most flu cases were recorded in Karaganda region with incidence growing up to 40%.

The seasonal flu and acute respiratory viral infection last from October until April. The current epidemic season is characterized by early flu circulation with А (А(H3N2), А(H1N1), and В influenza predominating.