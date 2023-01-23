Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Flu cases surge continues in Kazakhstan

23 January 2023, 17:47
Flu cases surge continues in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Flu and acute respiratory viral infection cases surge continues in Kazakhstan,» Healthcare Vice Minister –chief state sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmaganbetov told today’s sitting of the Central Election Commission.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season (starting from October 1, 2022) there were recorded 2.9 mln acute respiratory viral infection cases and 3,009 influenza cases.

She also noted that flu incidence grew by 20% as compared to the same period of the previous year with 2,315,525 cases. Though cases in January decreased against December.

The most flu cases were recorded in Karaganda region with incidence growing up to 40%.

The seasonal flu and acute respiratory viral infection last from October until April. The current epidemic season is characterized by early flu circulation with А (А(H3N2), А(H1N1), and В influenza predominating.


Related news
Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery
Теги:
Read also
Majilis elections: Over 11 mln registered to vote
International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts
Kazakhstan reports decrease in COVID cases over last 2 weeks
Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
7 parties to race to form lower chamber of parliament in Kazakhstan
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 70 in Kazakhstan
AMANAT Party: Upcoming Majilis and maslikhat elections are logical continuation of constitutional reforms
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
2 January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye
4 Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
5 January 23. Today's Birthdays

News