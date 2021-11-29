Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Flu cases grow in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2021, 15:34
Flu cases grow in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Flu morbidity for the past week increased by 5% in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Since the start of flu season, between October 1 and November 29, there were recorded 10,7758 flu cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control department’s press service reports.

Over 1,500 people sought for medical assistance last week with influenza symptoms that is 5% more against the previous week. 685 of them are children under 14 years old, 379 aged between 15 and 29, 330 aged 30 between 64, and 113 above 65 years old.

Flu cases grew by 1.4 as compared to 2020. Over 90 cases were detected the countrywide.

Chief sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev urged all to wear masks, avoid crowded places and mass events, keep social distancing and reduce social contacts.


North Kazakhstan region   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan