Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Flowers laid to Zheltoksan Tany Monument in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 December 2021, 14:52
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, mayors of districts, public figures, representatives of Zheltoksan and youth organizations paid tribute to the victims of the December 1986 events laying flowers to the Tauelsizdik Tany Monument, Kazinform reports.

All those present observed a minute of silence in honor of those died in the December events.

The monument was unveiled in Almaty in 2006 with participation of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Zheltoksan park in honor of December events opened in the city pursuant to the task of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As earlier reported, flowers were also laid to the Independence Monument as the country's marks 30th anniversary of Independen3ce.

Almaty   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
