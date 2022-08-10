Go to the main site
    • Flower-laying ceremony to Abai Monument held in Almaty

    10 August 2022 12:24

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The celebrations of the Abai Day kicked off in Almaty city with the flower-laying ceremony at the Abai square in front of the Republic Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Attending the ceremony were Director of the Auezov Institute of Literature and Arts Kenzhekhan Matyzhanov, poets, writers and residents of the city.

    A number of concerts dedicated to great Abai and his creative work are set to take place in the city today.

    Some of the exhibits of the Zhidebai-Borili Museum of Abai are to be displayed at the Almaty Museum.

    Kazakhstan marks the Day of Abai, a great Kazakh poet and thinker, every year on August 10. The Abai Day was instituted in accordance with the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of August 4, 2020.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

