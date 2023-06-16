Flour production far exceeds domestic consumption, Kazakh Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev revealed the peculiarities of the country’s flour and grain production, Kazinform reports.

He told the Government Hour held at the Senate today grain processing takes the lead in the industry. It accounts for 21% of the aggregate food production of Kazakhstan. There are 350 enterprises at large. Flour production of 3.3 million tons far exceeds domestic consumption and takes one of the leading positions in terms of exports.

The domestic flour supplies to the domestic market hit 237%, macaroni products deliveries reached 122% and cereals 102%.

The Minister said the Ministry takes measures to extend the sales market.