Florida forest fires remain active, threatening homes

MIAMI. KAZINFORM At least 20 forest fires of different sizes remain active on Sunday in Florida, mostly in the northwestern part of the state, where they have burned more than 9,400 acres, with heavy winds threatening to drive the flames toward hundreds of homes, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said.

Local media, including NBC Channel 7, reported that the fires dubbed the Bertha Swamp Road and Adkins Avenue blazes are burning 9,400 acres of forest and scrubland in the state's Panhandle region, the northwest portion of the state where Hurricane Michael destroyed 72 million tons of trees in 2018, EFE reports.

According to Channel 7, the risk of the fires' spread is elevated throughout the state, based on an updated map provided by the Florida Forest Service (FFS), where one can see about 20 red fire zones spanning the Florida peninsula.