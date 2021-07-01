Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 12 amid search 'frustration'

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 July 2021, 18:10
Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 12 amid search 'frustration'

MIAMI. KAZINFORM The death toll in the collapse of a 12-story apartment building in Surfside, Florida, rose to 12 Tuesday with the discovery of another body in the ruins, and as the number of people listed as missing dropped to 149.

In the first press conference of the day, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said to the despair of the families and friends of the missing that Monday's figures had not changed, but on Tuesday afternoon she reported a new confirmed fatality, EFE reports.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said on Tuesday that relatives and friends of the missing have been expressing anger and «frustration» as they wait for the seemingly ever-more-unlikely finding of their loved ones alive amid the ruins.

Levine Cava and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared before the media along with the heads of the various departments involved in the search and rescue operation, but were able to say only that rescue workers were doing everything in their power and «breaking their backs» to find survivors.

On Tuesday morning 210 emergency personnel were working at the disaster site and they will be relieved after their 12-hour shifts by other personnel, Levine Cava said.

In all, more than 800 people are assigned to the operation, working on different tasks, the officials said at their press conference.


Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches