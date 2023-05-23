Floods: Over 3,000 buildings hit near Ravenna

ROME. KAZINFORM - Over 3,000 buildings in and around Ravenna have been hit by the devastating floods that have killed 14 people in Emilia Romagna, according to data collected by the Rapid Mapping Team of Copernicus Emergency Management, the European service that is activated in the event of disasters or emergencies to quickly make available satellite images collected by Copernicus, the Earth observation programme managed by the European Space Agency and the EU Commission.

On Monday the team published the analyses for the Lugo, Faenza, Budrio and Ravenna areas, with the mapping of flooded areas and damaged buildings, ANSA reports.