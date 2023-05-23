Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Floods: Over 3,000 buildings hit near Ravenna

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2023, 11:43
Floods: Over 3,000 buildings hit near Ravenna Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Over 3,000 buildings in and around Ravenna have been hit by the devastating floods that have killed 14 people in Emilia Romagna, according to data collected by the Rapid Mapping Team of Copernicus Emergency Management, the European service that is activated in the event of disasters or emergencies to quickly make available satellite images collected by Copernicus, the Earth observation programme managed by the European Space Agency and the EU Commission.

On Monday the team published the analyses for the Lugo, Faenza, Budrio and Ravenna areas, with the mapping of flooded areas and damaged buildings, ANSA reports.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo
M5.3 quake hits Izu Islands south of Tokyo
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Mongolia to help Kyrgyzstan solve smog problem
Kazakhstan to resume fish products exports to EU
Kazakhstan to resume fish products exports to EU