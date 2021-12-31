Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Floods kill 24 people in Bahia

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 December 2021, 19:56
Floods kill 24 people in Bahia

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Bahia Civil Defense Agency updated on Wednesday (Dec. 29) the numbers of the impact caused by heavy rains in the municipalities of the state. So far, 37,300 people have been made homeless and 53,900 are displaced. 24 deaths and 434 injuries have been registered.

According to the state government, 141 municipalities have been affected by the rains, 132 of them are in emergency situation. 629,000 people have been affected in some way by the floods, AgenciaBrasil reports.

According to the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet), December, 2021 has been considered the most rainy month in 15 years. In Bahia, heavy rains have been caused by the so called South Atlantic Convergence Zone phenomenon (SACZ), through which clouds remain over a given area for up to four consecutive days.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study