Floods kill 24 people in Bahia

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Bahia Civil Defense Agency updated on Wednesday (Dec. 29) the numbers of the impact caused by heavy rains in the municipalities of the state. So far, 37,300 people have been made homeless and 53,900 are displaced. 24 deaths and 434 injuries have been registered, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to the state government, 141 municipalities have been affected by the rains, 132 of them are in emergency situation. 629,000 people have been affected in some way by the floods.

According to the National Meteorology Institute (Inmet), December, 2021 has been considered the most rainy month in 15 years. In Bahia, heavy rains have been caused by the so called South Atlantic Convergence Zone phenomenon (SACZ), through which clouds remain over a given area for up to four consecutive days.