Floods in western Uganda kill four, displace 5,000

KAMPALA. KAZINFORM Sweeping floods in western Uganda killed four people and displaced 5,000 as heavy rains continue to inundate the region, police said Sunday.

They said three others are also missing after the sub-counties of Kabuyanda, Mwizi and Birere in Isingiro District were hit with severe flooding, Anadolu Agency reports.

A local official, Justus Byensi, confirmed the deaths, saying the bodies of the deceased were recovered and buried at their respective family homes.

«Heavy rainfall that lasted for several hours led to flooding that destroyed many homes and the deaths of some of our people. The deceased have been buried in a scientific manner due to fears over COVID-19. The deceased included two students --15-year-old Kyarikunda Asiimire and Mark Akandinda,13. The others were adults,» Byensi said.

He said the three people who are missing are adult males who were cutting timber when the floods struck.

Alex Byarugaba Bakunda, a member of parliament for Isingiro County South, said they have recorded 5,000 people who have been displaced and he has called for emergency government support.

While eulogizing at the burial of one of the deceased, Bakunda appealed to all people living in valleys and other vulnerable areas to be extra careful when torrential rains fall to avoid such calamities.

The country is currently experiencing heavy rainfall which has led to the flooding of lakes and rivers.



