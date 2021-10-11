Go to the main site
    Floods force 120,000 people to evacuate in China's Shanxi

    11 October 2021, 16:55

    TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM More than 120,000 people have been temporarily evacuated after continuous downpours triggered floods in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said Sunday.

    The floods have disrupted the lives of 1.76 million residents from 76 counties, cities and districts, according to the provincial department of emergency management, Xinhua reports.

    Some 190,000 hectares of crops were damaged and more than 17,000 houses collapsed, the department said.

    Emergency management departments of various levels have allocated 4,000 tents, 3,200 folding beds as well as cotton clothes and quilts for disaster relief.

    Новости по теме
    Related news
