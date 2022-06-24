Floods claim 68 lives amid inundation of new areas in Bangladesh

DHAKA. KAZINFORM - The monsoon floods and onrush upstream water from India have claimed at least 68 lives in Bangladesh amid a rising number of waterborne diseases, along with food and potable water crises, Anadolu Agency reports.

Over 4,000 people have been infected by various waterborne diseases due to floods that swept one-third of Bangladesh, according to official data.

The deaths were mainly due to drowning, snake bites, landslides, diarrhea, and other injuries, according to the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.

The monsoon stays in the south Asian country mainly between June and October in Bangladesh.

The death toll registered since May 17 includes 46 fatalities in the northeastern Sylhet division, 18 in the north-central Mymensingh division, and four in the northern Rangpur division in floodwater, with the most casualties recorded in June, it added.

The situation in Bangladesh has worsened due to the heavy rains and onrush of water from the hills across the Indian borders, affecting at least 13 districts out of 64 that have been submerged.

The flood situation has improved in some parts of the northeastern Sylhet division but continues to worsen in the northern parts.

Bangladesh has also started facing a humanitarian crisis in flood-affected areas.

The Brahmaputra River in the northern region was flowing above the danger level in some parts on Thursday.

The worsening flood submerged 15,852 hectares of land and forced 294 primary schools to be shut in the northern Kurigram district, according to the Water Development Board.

People in the flood-hit northern Kurigram district are facing a serious crisis of relief.

Meanwhile, some 4,500 families have been marooned in the central Tangail district while floods damaged 6,300 hectares of cropland, data by the local administration showed.

Government agencies are struggling to reach remote areas amid the deteriorating road and water transport situation due to floodwater.

However, the government on Thursday said it has been working on a priority basis to send food and potable water to the flood-hit areas, while the army, navy, and air force have also joined the rescue efforts.​​​​​​​



