    Flooding kills 6 in Turkey's Black Sea province

    24 August 2020, 14:13

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Flooding in Turkey's northern Black Sea province of Giresun killed six on Sunday, including two gendarmerie personnel, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported, Xinhua reports.

    Search and rescue operations are still going on in the region to find the missing people including three gendarmerie personnel, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier that 12 people have been injured in the flooding.

    Soylu said 11 people were reported missing, adding access to 118 villages were shut down.

    The flood destroyed 17 buildings and slightly damaged 361 others, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

