Flooding kills 3 in Afghanistan's eastern province

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2022, 16:49
GARDEZ. KAZINFORM - At least three people died and two more went missing as heavy rain and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Thursday, Xinhua reports.

Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad, the head of National Disaster Management Authority office in the province, said the downpour and flooding affected the provincial capital Gardez, and the Sayed Karam, Dand-e-Patan and Ahmad Khil districts.

Hundreds of hectares of farmland and scores of houses were damaged or swept away in the flash floods, the report said.

Heavy rains and flooding have also claimed at least three lives and damaged houses and farmlands in parts of the Parwan and Kandahar provinces in the past few days.


Photo credit: www.outney.net


Natural disasters   World News   Afghanistan  
