Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Flooding displaces over 92,000 people in southern Philippines

    26 June 2023, 20:43

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippine government has evacuated at least 92,319 people in three flood-hit towns in south-central Mindanao, a government agency said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said week-long rain has flooded Kabacan and Pikit in Cotabato province and Glan in Sarangani province, resulting in 19,124 families being affected.

    The department said as of Monday, 251 families are temporarily sheltered in the municipality of Glan in Sarangani province, with relief goods such as food packs delivered by the local government.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    OECD inflation in May drops to 17-month low
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14