Flooding displaces over 92,000 people in southern Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippine government has evacuated at least 92,319 people in three flood-hit towns in south-central Mindanao, a government agency said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said week-long rain has flooded Kabacan and Pikit in Cotabato province and Glan in Sarangani province, resulting in 19,124 families being affected.

The department said as of Monday, 251 families are temporarily sheltered in the municipality of Glan in Sarangani province, with relief goods such as food packs delivered by the local government.