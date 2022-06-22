Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Flood response raised to highest level in China’s Pearl River basin

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2022, 11:13
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Flood control authority in south China's Pearl River basin activated a Level-I emergency response on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The response was taken to the highest level as escalating torrents in Beijiang and Xijiang, both main rivers of the basin, are expected to make water levels continue to rise and maintain high for a long period, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level I being the most urgent and severe.

The authority asked the Guangdong provincial government to strengthen monitoring and early warning, scientifically arrange flood detention and diversion measures, safeguard reservoirs and dikes, and well implement evacuation and rescue work in a bid to ensure safety of major dikes in Beijiang and Xijiang and the Pearl River Delta city cluster.


World News   China  
