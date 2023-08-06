Flood death toll rises to 4 in Mongolian capital

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM - Two more deaths related to a flash flood that hit Mongolia's capital on Saturday evening have raised the death toll to four, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Sunday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«Unfortunately, we found that a 10-month-old child and a teenager lost their lives in the flood in Bayanzurkh District, one of the two hardest-hit districts in Ulan Bator,» the NEMA said in a statement.

In addition, homes of at least 97 families, around 120 vehicles, hundreds of fences and several infrastructure facilities such as power lines and roads have been flooded in the city, the emergency agency said.

The central and eastern parts of the Asian country, including the capital city, are expected to see more rain in the coming days, the agency said, warning the public to take precautions.