Flood causes over $30B in damages: Pakistan tells UN chief

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM Pakistan said on Friday that the recent destructive flood caused more than $30 billion in damage and that the country will need international assistance to rebuild its infrastructure.

Major-General Zafar Iqbal, the coordinator of the National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC), briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the country received 518% more rain than usual during the monsoon season, Anadolu Agency reports.

«One-third of Pakistan is submerged, and the damages will be far higher and far greater than previous calamities,» the official informed the two dignitaries during their visit to the NFRCC.

While expressing solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, Guterres said humanity has declared war on nature, and that nature is striking back. And he said, «Nature is blind.»

«It is not striking back on those who have contributed more to the war on nature. Pakistan has given little contribution to climate change, yet it is one of the most severely impacted hotspots by the consequences of climate change,» the UN chief said.

The UN chief arrived in Islamabad along with a delegation for a two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-stricken South Asian country.

He assured Sharif that the UN will support Pakistan and that he will raise awareness in the international community about how to help the country in its hour of need.

«The international community has an obligation to massively support Pakistan in these circumstances, as well as to take seriously the need to drastically reduce emissions while also supporting countries that need to invest in adaptation, resilience, and recovery, as is the case of Pakistan,» he said.

The UN chief will also visit flood-affected areas on Saturday to interact with displaced families and oversee the UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the government’s rescue and relief efforts for millions of people.

The prime minister thanked the UN secretary-general for his visit and solidarity with the people of Pakistan, saying they are facing unprecedented difficulties and misery.

«People are being removed to safe places, and food and shelter are being provided, but the challenge is absolutely beyond human capacities,» he said.

While briefing the UN chief, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the 2010 super flood affected 20 million people, but this climate disaster has affected more than 33 million people.

»There is a huge loss of infrastructure in all areas, including roads, railroads, power transmission lines, gas transmission lines, irrigation systems, schools, hospitals, water and sanitation, and dams,« he added.

»The people have lost their livelihoods; they have seen their crops destroyed before their eyes; they have seen their sheep, goats, and livestock swept away by the ferocious currents of these flash floods that hit them; their orchards have been destroyed,« he said, adding that these people will need new livelihoods.

He also explained the country's current financial crisis and high inflation, stating that they require international assistance to rebuild infrastructure and provide their people with the decent and good quality of life that they deserve.

Photo: bb.lv















