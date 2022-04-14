Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Flood alerts in place for 285 rural settlements of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 April 2022, 14:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Alerts for potential flooding are in place for 285 rural settlements of Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Iliyn said.

«There are 1,010 flood-prone populated areas countrywide. Riverbanks protection, river channels cleaning out, construction and repair of protection dikes and waterworks, installation of area warning systems let gradually reduce flooding risks,» the Minister told the Senate plenary sitting.

The flood threat was lifted for 340 rural settlements with a population of 180,000. Flood risks were minimized for 385 populated localities with a population of 231,000. Alerts for potential flooding are in place for 285 rural settlements.

He stressed that the flood season unpreparedness causes are untimely snow removal, discharge facilities under treatment, as well as unpreparedness of inert reserves.

The Minister noted that since the beginning of the year some 192 houses and 78 country houses, 3 social facilities in 11 communities were flooded.


