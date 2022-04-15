Go to the main site
    Flood alert issued for Atyrau region

    15 April 2022, 11:58

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Flood alert has been issued in Atyrau region as the Uil River began rising in Kyzylkogin district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Rising water level of the Uil River prompted an emergency meeting in the regional center where the decision to put Atyrau region on flood alert was made. Akim (governor) of the region Serik Shapkenov personally monitors the situation.

    Up to 70 volunteers have been dispatched to the scene. In addition, local emergency crews monitor the situation round the clock, the regional press service said in a release.

    Earlier it was reported that flood alerts had been issued for 285 rural settlements in Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Natural disasters Kazakhstan
