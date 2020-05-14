Go to the main site
    Flights to Shymkent, Aktau and Uralsk resumed

    14 May 2020, 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov commented on the flights resumed, Kazinform reports.

    Flights will be performed from Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities to Shymkent, Aktau and Uralsk and back. Social distancing, wearing of face masks, contactless thermometry, and other requirements are made mandatory on board.

    People with flu symptoms or temperature are not allowed to enter the airport and board the flight. They will be put under quarantine.

    It is noteworthy no flights between the regions are resumed yet.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

