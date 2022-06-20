Flights to Lake Alakol to be launched July 10

USHARAL.KAZINFORM The reconstruction of the runway at the Usharal Airport has almost been completed. The first flight is set to be launched on July 10, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The airport is expected to accommodate more than 500 passengers and 8 flights per day.

Last year the Civil Aviation Committee informed that 4.7bln tenge was spent on reconstruction of the runway. The reconstruction will enable the airport to accommodate medium-range jet aircraft A320, B757, B737, CRJ 200, Embraer 190 operated by Kazakhstani airline companies.



