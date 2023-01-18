Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has resumed and opened flights to 29 countries on 109 routes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In 2022, the number of passengers carried by Kazakh airlines rose by 17% than in 2021 in the civil aviation field. As of now, air passenger numbers have recovered and demonstrate a stable growth. International flights to 29 countries on 109 routes with a frequency of 479 flights per week have been resumed and opened. The flights are carried by three domestic and 27 foreign companies,» said Almaz Indyryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

He went on to say that work is ongoing to expand the fleet of aircrafts to increase the domestic airlines’ capacity. By 2050, the fleet is expected to be replenished with 51 new aircrafts, of which 14 were purchased last year.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will launch new international aircrafts. The country expanded the open sky regime for five more years. Flights from Astana to Doha, Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, Almaty and Aktau to Medina, Astana to Baku, and Shymkent to Dushanbe are expected to be opened in the 2023 spring-summer navigation period.



