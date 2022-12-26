Go to the main site
    Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason

    26 December 2022, 16:46

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's transport ministry said Monday it temporarily suspended flights at the Gimpo and Incheon international airports, but it didn't specify the reason, Yonhap reports.

    At the request of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it had banned flights at the country's two major airports for about an hour Monday afternoon.

    Flights at the Gimpo and Incheon airports resumed at 2:10 p.m. after the flights were halted at 1:08 p.m. and 1:22 p.m., respectively, the ministry said.

    Twenty flights at Gimpo and 10 flights at Incheon were delayed due to the suspension order, according to the airports' operators.


    Photo: Yonhap
