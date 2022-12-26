Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason

26 December 2022, 16:46
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's transport ministry said Monday it temporarily suspended flights at the Gimpo and Incheon international airports, but it didn't specify the reason, Yonhap reports.

At the request of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it had banned flights at the country's two major airports for about an hour Monday afternoon.

Flights at the Gimpo and Incheon airports resumed at 2:10 p.m. after the flights were halted at 1:08 p.m. and 1:22 p.m., respectively, the ministry said.

Twenty flights at Gimpo and 10 flights at Incheon were delayed due to the suspension order, according to the airports' operators.


Photo: Yonhap



Related news
656 police personnel to be deployed for crowd control on Christmas in Seoul
S. Korean gov’t to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation of criteria are met
S. Korea to roll out 15 projects aimed at fostering new growth engines
Теги:
Read also
6 dead, 19 missing as floods batter Philippines
Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center
Survey identifies new deforested areas in Amazon
Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000 on fewer tests
6 dead, 2 rescued after bus plunges into Spanish river
Pope Francis conducts traditional Christmas service at Vatican
Violent clashes in Paris with terrorist PKK supporters, at least 6 police officers injured
News Partner
Popular
1 December 26. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
3 December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh President signs youth policy law
5 Atyrau region creates over 24,000 jobs

News