Flights halted at Italy's Catania airport after Mt. Etna eruption

ATHENS. KAZINFORM Flights to and from Catania in Italy’s Sicily region were halted after the nearby Mt. Etna erupted on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Flight operations were suspended as volcanic ash covered the airport’s runways, public broadcaster RAI reported.

The city of Adrano was also affected, with many cars and roads covered with ash, it added.