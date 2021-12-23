Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Flights from Nur-Sultan, Almaty to Sochi to be relaunched

    23 December 2021, 19:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan-Sochi and Almaty-Sochi flights are to be resumed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Russia’s Severnyi veter airline is planning to restart operating flights en route Nur-Sultan and Sochi starting from annuary 15, 2022 once a week on Saturdays as well as flights from Almaty to Sochi once a week on Wednesdays from January 18, 2022, on B737/A321 aircraft.

    Further increase in the number of flights depends on the epidemiological situation and decisions of Kazakhstan’s Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread and Russian Situation Room.

    It was added that the flights will run with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia Transport COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds meeting with Qatari delegation led by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region