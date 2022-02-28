Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Flights btw Kazakhstan and Qatar to be increased

    28 February 2022, 14:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Qatar Airways plans to increase flights en route Doha - Almaty - Doha from two to three a week from March 8 and to four a week from March 19, 2022, Kazinform cites the Telegra, channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    The flights will be run on the A-320 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.

    «Increase in flights on this route will facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation, tourism, and business partnership between the countries as well as greater investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan,» reads the statement.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region