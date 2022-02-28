Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Flights btw Kazakhstan and Qatar to be increased

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 February 2022, 14:49
Flights btw Kazakhstan and Qatar to be increased

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Qatar Airways plans to increase flights en route Doha - Almaty - Doha from two to three a week from March 8 and to four a week from March 19, 2022, Kazinform cites the Telegra, channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The flights will be run on the A-320 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.

«Increase in flights on this route will facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation, tourism, and business partnership between the countries as well as greater investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan,» reads the statement.


Transport   Kazakhstan and Qatar  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023