Flights btw Kazakhstan and Qatar to be increased

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Qatar Airways plans to increase flights en route Doha - Almaty - Doha from two to three a week from March 8 and to four a week from March 19, 2022, Kazinform cites the Telegra, channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The flights will be run on the A-320 aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements and as scheduled on the websites of the airlines.

«Increase in flights on this route will facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation, tourism, and business partnership between the countries as well as greater investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan,» reads the statement.