Flight with Kazakhstan nationals on board arrives from Ukraine

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 09:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first flight with Kazakhstanis on board arrived from Ukraine in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The repatriation flight with 175 passengers took off from the Polish city of Katowice.

«For the evacuees, the Mayor's Office of Almaty organized the transfer and accommodation at the hotel with three meals. All the arrivals will receive full support while their stay in Almaty. The Mayor's Office is ready to provide medical services, including psychological, if necessary,» said the press service of the Mayor's Office of Almaty.

Another flight from Ukraine is expected to land in Almaty city.

Earlier it was reported that the first flight with Kazakhstan national jetted off from Poland. The second repatriation flight is set to take off from Katowice at 2:15 am and arrive in Atyrau city at 11:35 am on March 1.

Three repatriation flights were set to be organized for Kazakhstanis from Katowice.

