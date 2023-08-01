Flight safety in Kazakhstan meets European countries’ level - ICAO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International aviation community commends the civil aviation management approaches carried out in Kazakhstan by the Civil Aviation Committee and Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan for over the past two-three years, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the country.



According to the audit carried out by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the level of flight safety corresponds to the level of the European Union countries.

Work is underway as part of the trilateral agreement with the Ireland aviation authority and the European Aviation Security Agency (EASA) on technical cooperation and enhancing human capital. The realization of cooperation will allow for greater safety level of flights in the country and effectively prepare for ICAO and FAA safety audits to launch direct flights to the USA.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan also cooperates with the leading international aviation associations such as the Airports Council International, International Air Transport Association (IATA), CANSO and EUROCONTROL.

Last year, a representative from Kazakhstan was elected as the deputy chair of the ICAO special group on aviation safety, and this year as the deputy chair of the European and North Atlantic Directors General of Civil Aviation Meeting.

The country eyes increasing its level of correspondence to the ICAO standards from 82% to 90% through close cooperation.

Positioning Kazakhstan as the leader in civil aviation in Central Asia, two regional initiatives have been launched – the coordination group on aviation safety AVSEC (made up of six countries) and Eurasian Civil Aviation Conference (10 countries).