Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Flight data recorders from Mi-28 military helicopter found

    12 December 2019, 19:31

    KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM Flight data recorders from the Mi-28 military helicopter that crashed in Russia’s Kranodar Region have been found, a military source informed TASS on Thursday.

    «The flight data recorders have been found, they are intact. The commission is considering all versions, including technical malfunction and human error. It will be possible to get a complete picture of the aviation accident only after obtaining data from the flight data recorders,» the source said.

    A Mi-28 military helicopter went missing in the Krasnodar Region in Russia's south on Wednesday. Later reports said that the helicopter crashed on the territory of a military unit near the Korenovsk aerodrome, and both pilots died in the crash, TASS reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future