Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Flight data recorders from Mi-28 military helicopter found

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 December 2019, 19:31
Flight data recorders from Mi-28 military helicopter found

KRASNODAR. KAZINFORM Flight data recorders from the Mi-28 military helicopter that crashed in Russia’s Kranodar Region have been found, a military source informed TASS on Thursday.

«The flight data recorders have been found, they are intact. The commission is considering all versions, including technical malfunction and human error. It will be possible to get a complete picture of the aviation accident only after obtaining data from the flight data recorders,» the source said.

A Mi-28 military helicopter went missing in the Krasnodar Region in Russia's south on Wednesday. Later reports said that the helicopter crashed on the territory of a military unit near the Korenovsk aerodrome, and both pilots died in the crash, TASS reports.

Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil