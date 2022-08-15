15 August 2022 22:20

Flash floods kill 8, injure 6 in eastern Afghanistan

JALALABAD. KAZINFORM At least eight people were killed and six others injured on Monday as a result of heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, said a local official.

Floods swept through Sheikh Musri locality and its vicinity outside the provincial capital Jalalabad. Four of the victims are children who lost their lives after the roof of their house caved in due to heavy rains, said Qari Saifullah, provincial director of natural disaster and humanitarian affairs, Xinhua reports.

Dozens of residential houses have either been washed away or badly damaged due to the flooding, which also left six people injured, the official added.

Torrential rains and flash floods, according to officials, claimed 17 lives in eastern province of Parwan on Sunday.

Photo: english.news.cn