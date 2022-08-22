Go to the main site
    Flash floods death toll rises to 50 in India

    22 August 2022 17:14

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The death toll in flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in northern and eastern parts of India further rose to 50 on Sunday, said a report in Hindustan Times, Xinhua reports.

    The most number of deaths -- 36 took place in the northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, with another state of Uttarakhand also heavily impacted. Several houses have been washed away, and roads and bridges destroyed. Tourists are stuck at various places as traffic has been hampered.

    The states of Odisha and Jharkhand are also affected, besides the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

    Five persons who went missing on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh remained untraceable on Sunday, reported the Press Trust of India

