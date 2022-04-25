Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Flamingos found dead in sands of Mangistau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 April 2022, 12:31
Flamingos found dead in sands of Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – At least 5 flamingos were found dead in the sands of Sam village in Beineu district of Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video of at least five bodies of dead flamingos discovered in the sands of the village in Mangistau region shocked Kazakhstani social media.

It is not clear who or what killed the birds. Inspectors of local forestry management and law-enforcers are on their way to the scene to determine the circumstances.

In line with the government’s decree as of October 2006, pink flamingos are listed among the rare and endangered animals of Kazakhstan. Poachers run the risk of being sentences to 7 years in prison for illegal hunting and slaughter of flamingos.


Incidents    Environment   Kazakhstan   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023