Flags at half-mast at SCO Secretariat as Kazakhstan declares mourning

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2022, 11:00
BEIJING. KAZINFORM The SCO member nations agreed to fly flags half-mast on Monday morning over the SCO Headquarters to honor the victims of the tragic events occurred in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony took place at 10:00 a.m. Beijing time. The SCO members attended the ceremony and observed a moment of silence in tribute to the memory of victims of tragic events in Kazakhstan.

In its statement as of January 7, the SCO expressed deepest condolences to the family members of those died.

The SCO is the intergovernmental international organizations founded by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan declared January 10 as the national day of mourning.


Foreign policy    SCO   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
