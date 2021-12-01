Go to the main site
    Flag-raising ceremony in honor of First President Day held in Nur-Sultan

    1 December 2021, 16:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The solemn flag-raising ceremony in honor of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali, the flag-raising ceremony traditionally took place next to the Akorda presidential palace. The blue national flag waving in our sky is a sacred symbol for our nation.

    Uali revealed that the flag-raising ceremony in honor of the Day of the First President is an annual tradition.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Events Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
